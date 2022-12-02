Faith Chapel’s founding pastor transitioning into new role after 41 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Faith Chapel will have a new senior pastor for the first time in 41 years.

Mike Moore, who started Faith Chapel on April 26, 1981, will transition from the role of Senior Pastor on January 1. He has served in that position for 41 years.

Moore said he is not retiring. Instead, he is transitioning full-time to be the CEO of Mike Moore Ministries. He said he believes the past 41 years have prepared him for this time.

“Transition is biblical. Every God-given vision is always bigger than the visionary,” said Moore. “Although I’ve been the steward, the vision is not changing; we’re simply going to another level in the vision.”

After starting in his home along with a close friend, his mother and his wife, Faith Chapel has grown into a multi-campus church with locations in Birmingham and Columbus, Georgia. Moore said the growth is “a testament to God’s faithfulness to this ministry.”

With Mike Moore leaving the role, his son, Michael K. Moore, will assume the role of lead pastor. Michael K. has been on staff at Faith Chapel since 2006 and has served as the Executive Pastor at since 2012.

“I’m excited to lead Faith Chapel in this new capacity and I’m honored to be part of its future,” Michael K. said.

Faith Chapel said it will host several private and public events celebrating the tenure of its founding pastor and his wife.

