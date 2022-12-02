Eutaw continues with Christmas parade after tornado

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - The community of Eutaw was full of Christmas cheer Thursday, despite the tornado that came through earlier this week. People from all over the community came together for an annual parade that hasn’t happened for three years.

“We have vendors, food trucks, we’re going to have a mechanical bull, a tree lighting and of course a parade,” said Carrie Logan, President of the Eutaw Chamber of Commerce.

The evening’s events had a big turnout with people cheering and singing and kids getting a load of goodies; quite a different scene than Wednesday.

“It was our next door neighbors in our neighborhood, our yard and stuff like that. We kind of stayed in there and helped. The next day [we] helped our neighbors move out of their house and relocate them,” said Cal Logan, a Eutaw resident. Logan came to the parade and tree lighting and said it was uplifting to see people come together right after the destruction.

“Day to day everybody kind of goes about their own thing, but when the tornado happened everybody came out and helped everybody. It’s great to still be in the Christmas spirit and be thankful there were no casualties,” Cal said.

He hopes going forward people in Eutaw can get back on their feet.

“That everyone that was relocated can find a place, and hopefully everybody has a place to spend Christmas,” Cal said.

There is still work to be done in Eutaw. Roughly 12 families are displaced and still figuring out what their next steps are.

