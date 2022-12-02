Birmingham Police Chief details how department is working to combat high homicide numbers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homicides are up more than 25 percent across the city of Birmingham compared to this time last year and officers tell WBRC that almost all of those homicides involved a firearm.

BPD has seen 124 homicides so far this year compared to 99 a year ago. Chief Scott Thurmond said 114 of this year’s homicides were firearm related.

“We know crime tends to increase during the holidays,” Thurmond said. “We look at where we need to place them. We put them in strategic areas that are known for shootings and other crimes so if they are there, that hopefully prevents those crimes from occurring.”

Thurmond said they just launched Operation Close Out to put more officers on the streets during December, but he hopes that low crime numbers from the Thanksgiving holiday may actually be an indicator that violence wont spike that much for the end of the year.

“The one promising thing is we only had seven in November,” Thurmond said. “That’s seven too many, but that is much lower number than any of the other months this year. Hopefully, it is a sign we are moving in the right direction.”

While homicides are up, Thurmond said murders involving domestic violence are down.

“We have only had 10 domestic homicides this year, compared to 15 last year, so that is actually down,” Thurmond said. “We look at our crime every 24 hours. We have a conference call everyday and talk about crimes that occurred over the last 24 hours and then we look at how to adjust our resources to try and prevent that crime going forward.”

Thurmond said having police presence on the streets can deter the violence and officers are working to interact more with community members who may be causing these crimes.

He said the department has recovered 1,865 illegal firearms from the streets so far this year, but he said he has major concerns for the new year , when the permitless carry law going into effect.

“I do have some big concerns about permitless carry,” Thurmond said. “We are concerned about how that is going to shape up for Birmingham, but we will have to wait and see.”

