Alabaster City Schools employees receive extra compensation checks

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news right before the holidays for Alabaster City Schools employees - they got extra compensation for the ninth year in a row.

ACS is one of 24 districts in the state that has managed to maintain an A as a school system.

Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers said ACS was an A school system during the pandemic and again this school year.

“So that’s why this extra compensation is there, we provided $1,000 to every certificated employee and $500 to every classified employee,” Dr. Vickers said. “That is a check they get right before Thanksgiving.”

Board members and Dr. Vickers took the time to hand deliver those compensation checks - 840 employees received checks and 500 of them were teachers.

“We want them to know from all of us, and especially the board, thank you, thank you for taking that extra time, for doing that little extra for that student,” Vickers said. “One of our elementary schools received their first A this year, out of the pandemic and moving from a B to an A, that’s a thank you and it happens by having great teachers, administrators and all the other supporting employees that make a day for a kid,” said Vickers.

Dr. Vickers and the ACS Board of Education work together to make sure they include extra compensation for employees in their budgeting every year.

They have given out over $2.5 million in extra compensation for teachers over the last nine years

