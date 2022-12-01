WBRC FOX6 News/AARP to host fraud prevention phone bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is hosting a fraud prevention phone bank, sponsored by AARP Alabama, today from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

If you think you are a fraud victim or have a family member who is, have questions about potentially fraudulent activity, need help spotting a scam, or anything else, give us a call at 205-583-8400.

Representatives that are here to help include:

Gwendolyn Connelly, Jefferson County District Attorney

Leighton Greenlee, Alabama Securities Commission

Nick Vonderau, Alabama Securities Commission

Garet Smitherman, Better Business Bureau

Tawanna Wright, AARP

Tyiese Ross, AARP

Gloria Tyson, AARP

Click here to learn more about the AARP Fraud Watch Network.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.