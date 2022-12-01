LawCall
WBRC FOX6 News/AARP to host fraud prevention phone bank

By Jenna Wood
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is hosting a fraud prevention phone bank, sponsored by AARP Alabama, today from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

If you think you are a fraud victim or have a family member who is, have questions about potentially fraudulent activity, need help spotting a scam, or anything else, give us a call at 205-583-8400.

Representatives that are here to help include:

  • Gwendolyn Connelly, Jefferson County District Attorney
  • Leighton Greenlee, Alabama Securities Commission
  • Nick Vonderau, Alabama Securities Commission
  • Garet Smitherman, Better Business Bureau
  • Tawanna Wright, AARP
  • Tyiese Ross, AARP
  • Gloria Tyson, AARP

Click here to learn more about the AARP Fraud Watch Network.

