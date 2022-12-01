Trussville boy makes care packages to help Birmingham community

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A local young man is continuing his mission to help the Birmingham community.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is providing 12-year-old Ethan Hill with a $1,000 gift card to support his annual campaign to buy sleeping bags and care packages for the homeless this holiday season.

Ethan’s Heart-Bags4Blessings is a non-profit started by Hill to support the homeless population and those at risk for homelessness.

“It’s pretty cool to think that a person my age can come out and make an impact that’s so big and so great, and I really think I should inspire others to do the same,” said Hill.

Ethan and his family will be stopping by Academy’s Trussville store to shop for $1,000 worth of cold weather products like sleeping bags, gloves, cold weather socks, and hand warmers.

This is the sixth year that Ethan Hill has executed this during the holidays, and the third consecutive year Academy Sports + Outdoors has supported his cause.

Ethan says he plans to give out the care packages this weekend.

