Study: Transportation and affordable housing among the top challenges for Birmingham residents

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than one thousand Birmingham residents report that transportation and affordable housing are the top challenges they face living in the city.

The non-profit organization Alabama Arise conducted the survey of city residents about their struggles living in Birmingham.

Executive Director Robyn Hyden said there are good jobs and good new developments coming to the city, but residents can’t get to them because they can’t afford transportation or housing. Hyden said Birmingham’s recent expansion with Xpress transit helps, but more local money needs to be invested in public transportation. But, she said, not just from the city of Birmingham, but other nearby municipalities to promote regional growth and the state.

“The state should be providing more matching funds,” Hyden said. “Alabama is one of very few states that has no state dollars set aside for public transportation. We are limited in our constitution because we cant use gas tax dollars for public transit and that is the number one way most states are funding this need, so we call on the legislature to address that.”

Click here to read more on the survey.

