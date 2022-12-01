LawCall
Storm damage in Eutaw: ‘It’s a blessing we had no fatalities’

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been more than a day since a tornado hit Eutaw in Greene County. That storm left more than a dozen families homeless when it damaged an apartment complex there.

Crews are still working to restore power and cell service in parts of Eutaw. That storm downed trees and powerlines. It also damaged structures with the worst structural damage at Sagewood Apartments.

There are four buildings in the Sagewood Apartments, and one of them isn’t safe to live in anymore.

Powerful winds peeled the roof off one of the buildings. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Kelvin Reynolds spoke to one resident who was not at home when the damage occurred. She shared her feelings after looking at what the tornado did to her apartment. “We can replace the building. But we couldn’t replace the lives that could have been lost. It’s amazing how nature works. But it’s a blessing we had no fatalities. Everyone was blessed to walk out. Even the ones who got out in time. So, we are blessed.”

The families displaced after this tornado damage are staying at a temporary shelter at a former school building.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

