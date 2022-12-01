LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Rising Star: Landon Ragan

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Landon Ragan!

Landon is a senior at Spring Garden High School with a 4.0 GPA. He is Senior Class Vice President, Yearbook Co-Editor, a member of National Honor Society, and on the Fellowship of Christian Students Planning Council. He also gives back through many organizations and volunteer activities. His caring and helpful personality always shines.

Landon, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-Tiger player on Cadillac and Freeze
Auburn football player responds to Freeze hiring
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) catches the ball for a touchdown against Vanderbilt...
Pair of Alabama receivers enter the NCAA transfer portal
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham
ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Rising Star: Landon Ragan
WBRC FOX6 News/AARP to host fraud prevention phone bank
WBRC FOX6 News/AARP to host fraud prevention phone bank
Magic City Nutcracker
Magic City Nutcracker happening Dec. 2-4
Trussville boy makes care packages
Trussville boy makes care packages to help Birmingham community