Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Landon Ragan!

Landon is a senior at Spring Garden High School with a 4.0 GPA. He is Senior Class Vice President, Yearbook Co-Editor, a member of National Honor Society, and on the Fellowship of Christian Students Planning Council. He also gives back through many organizations and volunteer activities. His caring and helpful personality always shines.

Landon, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

