Police searching for missing, endangered woman from Ragland, Ala.

Missing person Catherine Ann McCann, 56.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAGLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and Ragland Police Department are asking for help in locating a missing, endangered person.

Police say 56-year-old Catherine Ann McCann was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 30 at 11616 AL Hwy 144 in Ragland, Alabama.

McCann has a medical condition and could need medical assistance.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office currently has Air One and their Drone Team searching from the air in this area. There is also a ground search with K-9s.

If anyone has seen McCann, please call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, or Ragland Police Department at 205-884-3333.


