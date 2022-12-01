LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Pelham Deputy Fire Chief retires after 35 years

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is a new chapter in a family legacy of first responders as, after 35 years of service, Pelham Fire Department Deputy Chief Danny Reid retired on Thursday.

Reid is part of the Reid triplets who, along with the fourth Reid child, are all current fire chiefs in Shelby County.

The Reid brothers come from a family of firefighters, starting with their dad Bill Reid, a retired Montevallo fire chief.

Danny is the first of his brothers to retire as chief.

“Coming up to this day, everyone was asking me how I felt and I was like ‘you know, I really don’t know,’ but this morning it hit me and it was a good feeling,” Reid said. “I’m ready, I’m ready to move onto the next phase and chapter of my life.”

The brothers have spent the majority of their lives working in the fire service with Danny and his brother Mike working together for the Pelham Fire Department.

“To have your brother actually be the guy that’s beside you leading the department has so beneficial and important for me,” Reid said. “I’m so proud of him and it just warms my heart, but then also, I’m going to miss him.”

Mike Reid said his brother is a man of great character and integrity. His number one saying is “you got to do right” and Danny pushes and motivates their brothers and sisters every day to do just that.

“He would want someone to succeed him and take our department farther than he took it and that’s the type of environment that we are trying to create and want,” Reid said.

Family, friends and firefighters gathered to honor Deputy Chief Danny Reid, many of them thanking him for his service.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-Tiger player on Cadillac and Freeze
Auburn football player responds to Freeze hiring
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) catches the ball for a touchdown against Vanderbilt...
Pair of Alabama receivers enter the NCAA transfer portal
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham
ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham

Latest News

Hoover City Schools is hiring bus drivers for the new school year.
Hoover City Schools to offer incentives to find qualified bus drivers
Tornado damage at Sagewood Apts. in Eutaw
NWS preliminary survey reports 29 tornadoes across Alabama; EF-1 confirmed in Eutaw, Akron
Part of building collapses at Carraway demo site.
One person injured after partial building collapse at Carraway demo site
Source: WBRC video
Conflict resolution program in Birmingham Schools