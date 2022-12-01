Pelham Deputy Fire Chief retires after 35 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is a new chapter in a family legacy of first responders as, after 35 years of service, Pelham Fire Department Deputy Chief Danny Reid retired on Thursday.

Reid is part of the Reid triplets who, along with the fourth Reid child, are all current fire chiefs in Shelby County.

The Reid brothers come from a family of firefighters, starting with their dad Bill Reid, a retired Montevallo fire chief.

Danny is the first of his brothers to retire as chief.

“Coming up to this day, everyone was asking me how I felt and I was like ‘you know, I really don’t know,’ but this morning it hit me and it was a good feeling,” Reid said. “I’m ready, I’m ready to move onto the next phase and chapter of my life.”

The brothers have spent the majority of their lives working in the fire service with Danny and his brother Mike working together for the Pelham Fire Department.

“To have your brother actually be the guy that’s beside you leading the department has so beneficial and important for me,” Reid said. “I’m so proud of him and it just warms my heart, but then also, I’m going to miss him.”

Mike Reid said his brother is a man of great character and integrity. His number one saying is “you got to do right” and Danny pushes and motivates their brothers and sisters every day to do just that.

“He would want someone to succeed him and take our department farther than he took it and that’s the type of environment that we are trying to create and want,” Reid said.

Family, friends and firefighters gathered to honor Deputy Chief Danny Reid, many of them thanking him for his service.

