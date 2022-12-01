LawCall
One person injured after partial building collapse at Carraway demo site

Part of building collapses at Carraway demo site.
Part of building collapses at Carraway demo site.(Birmingham Fire & Rescue)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews responded to a partial building collapse at the old Carraway Hospital demo site Thursday afternoon.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews responded to the collapse at 25th Street North & Walnut Hill Circle.

Officials say part of a building collapsed onto a piece of machinery that was being used to demo the building.

The operator of that machine suffered some injuries, but we’re told he was “alert and conscious” and is being taken to an area emergency room for treatment.

Part of building collapses at Carraway demo site.
Part of building collapses at Carraway demo site.(Birmingham Fire & Rescue)

