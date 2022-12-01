LawCall
Magic City Nutcracker happening Dec. 2-4

Magic City Nutcracker
By Russell Jones
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Nutcracker Ballet is a holiday classic, and you can catch it this weekend at The Lyric Theater in Birmingham.

The Magic City Nutcracker runs Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4.

Plus, you’ll see someone from WBRC FOX6 News on stage.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.




