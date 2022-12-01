Hoover City Schools to offer incentives to find qualified bus drivers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools (HCS) is in need of full-time bus drivers and is offering new incentives to get them.

The school district has tried everything from yard signs to social media, but nothing has been enough to fill their vacant positions. It has now come to a point where they have decided to think outside the box.

District leaders have come together to offer an employee referral program that they hope will result in more qualified applicants applying.

Starting today, if an HCS employee refers an applicant, they’ll be eligible for a big incentive.

Sherea Harris-Turner, public relations coordinator for Hoover City Schools, said they hope the move will encourage their employees to get involved and think about who they could refer, a friend or even a family member.

“If they refer an applicant, and that person applies and is hired on full-time and stays with us for at least 6 months, the employee who referred the applicant will then receive that $250 monetary incentive,” Turner said.

If anyone is interested in applying or want to learn more about the benefits and pay, call (205) 439-1120.

