First Alert for cool temperatures and increasing clouds Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! Today marks the end of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season and the start to meteorological winter! Meteorological winter includes the months of December, January, and February. The winter solstice officially occurs on December 21. You’ll need to grab the heavy coat this morning as temperatures are nearly 20-30 degrees cooler this morning compared to this time yesterday. Most of us are at or near freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s in our northern counties and 30s farther south. When you factor in a northerly wind at 5-10 mph, it feels like it is in the 20s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear this morning. We are expecting some upper-level clouds to move into Alabama later today, so plan for increasing cloud cover with filtered sunshine this afternoon. The good news is that we will stay dry today. I would take advantage of the dry weather today and do some yardwork, decorate the house for the holidays, or to go shopping. Just make sure you keep the jacket! Temperatures are forecast to only warm into the low to mid 50s today with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being out this evening around 7 PM, we will remain dry and chilly with temperatures cooling into the 40s.

First day of meteorological winter (WBRC First Alert Weather)

Mostly Dry Friday: We will likely wake up tomorrow morning with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tomorrow should end up mostly dry, but moisture levels will likely increase ahead of our next system thanks to southeasterly winds at 10-15 mph. We will continue to hold on to a 20% chance for a few showers mainly for the northern third of Alabama. Most of us will end up partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with high temperatures climbing close to average in the lower 60s. Rain chances will likely increase Friday night into Saturday.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the weekend is the chance to see scattered showers. Rain appears likely for the first half of Saturday. Temperatures Saturday morning will likely end up significantly warmer than previous mornings with most of us in the 50s. Scattered showers will be possible during the morning and early afternoon hours, but we will likely trend dry by Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday are forecast to warm into the mid 60s with a rain chance around 60%. We should end up mostly dry and slightly cooler as a weak cold front moves through the area Saturday night with lows in the mid 40s. Another disturbance is forecast to develop to our west giving us increasing chances of rain Sunday evening into Monday. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will likely end up cooler than Saturday with highs in the upper 50s with a few spots in the lower 60s south of I-20.

Unsettled Weather Pattern Next Week: It looks like waves of rain will impact the Southeast going into next week. The good news is that I don’t see any signs of severe weather as of now. Showers will be possible on Monday with highs in the low to mid 60s. A warm front will lift northwards Monday night into Tuesday giving us highs in the lower 70s next Tuesday. Another round of showers will be possible Tuesday evening into next Wednesday morning. Behind the cold front, temperatures should trend slightly cooler by the end of the week with highs back into the low to mid 60s. Another round of rain will be possible next weekend as another cold front pushes through the area. Long-range models are hinting that the middle of December could trend well below average for the eastern half of the United States.

Have a great Thursday!

