Birmingham resident shares video of thief stealing package off apartment doorstep

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are officially in the midst of the holiday season, a time known for giving, but some people instead are stealing. Porch pirates, or thieves, are already stealing packages this season.

A Birmingham resident is sharing the story and video of a theft that happened to her to help prevent it happening to someone else.

“I feel that we have been invaded,” said Valarie Byers.

Christmas gifts were stolen from her front door Friday night, just hours after the package was delivered.

Byers said she got a call from the delivery man to confirm which apartment number was hers. She then saw him place the package at her door from the Ring doorbell camera.

She knew the package arrived but when she returned home, it was missing.

“I began to feel suspicious so I started to look through my footage of my Ring doorbell and at about 8pm, I saw a female come around the corner,” explained Byers. “She walked up as if she lived here and picked up my package and walked away with it.”

Byers said before the woman, she saw a man stepping into the breezeway searching for something.

The package contained very few things for herself, Byers said. Most of the content were for her daughter who has special needs.

“My daughter was raised in the foster care system and I adopted her as her forever mom and she has witnessed a lot of things in life and I plan to give her a better life,” she said. “So it was a big blow to us.”

Byers sent the video footage to her apartment complex and filed a police report.

“I learned a really big lesson and it’s kind of an expensive lesson,” she added.

Now, she and two of her neighbors will be working together to keep each other’s belongings safe. They’ve exchanged numbers and contact each other if they aren’t home to retrieve the package. Byers recommends other people to do the same.

Byers reached out to the company she purchased the gifts from and explained the situation, along with adding the video footage. She says they are now doing their own investigation into the incident and she hopes to be sent her items again.

