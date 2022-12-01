LawCall
2 people indicted on charges after Florida man shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park

Krystal Diane Pinkins (left) and Yasmine Marie Adel Hider (right)
Krystal Diane Pinkins (left) and Yasmine Marie Adel Hider (right)(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLAY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A federal grand jury indicted two women this week in separate, but related, indictments after a Florida man was shot and killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park.

The four-count indictments filed in U.S. District Court charged 20-year-old Yasmine Marie Adel Hider of Edmond, Oklahoma, and 36-year-old Krystal Diane Pinkins of Memphis, Tennessee, with murder, kidnapping, robbery, and unlawful use of a firearm during a crime of violence arising out of events that occurred in the Talladega National Forest on Aug. 14, 2022.

According to authorities, the maximum penalty for murder, kidnapping, and unlawful use of a firearm during a crime of violence is life in prison.

The maximum penalty for robbery is 15 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan Cross and John B. Felton are prosecuting the case.

