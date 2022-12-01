18-year-old arrested after shooting into occupied vehicle with 5 people

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Piedmont Police Department has arrested and charged an individual for shooting into a vehicle that was occupied with five people on Nov. 26.

Police say 18-year-old Kenneth Cole Candelario has been arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

According to authorities, the incident took place at 11 p.m. Nov. 26 on Nolan Street.

Police discovered six bullet holes in a 2011 Kia Optima and two additional bullet defects were located on nearby buildings.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the incident started because of prank calls and escalated after one party showed up in the area.

Candelario was transported to the Calhoun County Jail on Nov. 29 with a bond of $9,000.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 9, 2023.

