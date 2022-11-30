LawCall
Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama

Storm damage in Eutaw, Ala. Tuesday night, November 30, 2022.
Storm damage in Eutaw, Ala. Tuesday night, November 30, 2022.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state.

In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments.

In Walker County, damage was reported at a storage building on Main Street. We’re told the left side of one building received damage.

In Hale County, the Board of Education delayed the opening of schools by two hours Wednesday morning after reports of damage and debris on roadways in parts of the county.

Due to damage and road debris from tonight’s storms, all Hale County Schools and offices will have a 2 hr delayed opening on Wednesday, November 30th.

Posted by Hale County Board of Education on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

