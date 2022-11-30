Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state.

In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments.

In Walker County, damage was reported at a storage building on Main Street. We’re told the left side of one building received damage.

In Hale County, the Board of Education delayed the opening of schools by two hours Wednesday morning after reports of damage and debris on roadways in parts of the county.

Due to damage and road debris from tonight’s storms, all Hale County Schools and offices will have a 2 hr delayed opening on Wednesday, November 30th. Posted by Hale County Board of Education on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.