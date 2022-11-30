Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state.
In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments.
In Walker County, damage was reported at a storage building on Main Street. We’re told the left side of one building received damage.
In Hale County, the Board of Education delayed the opening of schools by two hours Wednesday morning after reports of damage and debris on roadways in parts of the county.
