LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Study: 4-day global work week pilot program shows success

The workers themselves also liked the schedule change, saying they felt less stress and burnout.
The workers themselves also liked the schedule change, saying they felt less stress and burnout.(Meta)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new 6-month study says a 4-day weekly job schedule appears to provide a win-win situation.

Researchers with the non-profit 4 Day Week Global say the average revenue rose nearly 40% compared to the same period the year before with a 5-day schedule in place.

The workers themselves also liked the schedule change, saying they felt less stress and burnout.

The findings are based on 903 employees from 33 companies who made the schedule change with no change in pay.

Few companies involved in the study said they planned to keep the 4-day schedule, at least for now.

A separate 6-month study in the United Kingdom by 4 Day Week Global just wrapped up. The results are expected back early next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-Tiger player on Cadillac and Freeze
Auburn football player responds to Freeze hiring
Severe outlook.
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday
2023 will be final year for Mercedes Marathon
Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event
Birmingham PD: Search on after someone escapes police custody
Birmingham PD: Search on after man escapes police custody
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Storm damage in Eutaw and Sumiton
Storm damage in Eutaw and Sumiton
Eutaw Police Chief talks about storm damage in city
Eutaw Police Chief talks about damage in city
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calls for a...
House votes to avert rail strike, impose deal on unions
Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Virginia deputy who killed Calif. girl’s family posed as teen online, police say
Orangeburg County deputies released these photos of Aspen Jeter, 5, and her father, 46-year-old...
Mother’s death declared a homicide; 5-year-old S.C. girl still missing