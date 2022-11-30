LawCall
Pelham City Schools clean before students return from Thanksgiving break

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students are back in the classroom now that Thanksgiving break is over, but before they returned, school systems like Pelham took this opportunity to deep clean the school.

Pelham school officials said while school is not in session during holiday breaks and there is little activity at each school, it’s the perfect time to clean.

Having a clean school is still a top priority for Pelham City Schools. Student attendance is very important, and they want to make sure they do everything they can to keep their students, faculty and staff as healthy as possible.

Their custodial staff as well as their afterhours cleaning contractors disinfect and clean the schools in greater detail by replacing dirty air filters for better air quality and utilizing special equipment.

Floyd Collins, Director of Operations said they use all-surface cleaners, their victory electric static sprayers, walk-behind and ride-on floor scrubbers, just to name a few.

“These items are used to both clean those buildings and disinfect our school in greater detail while there is less activity in the building,” Collins said.

At certain times such as after school events or meetings, the school system will hire an after-hour cleaning crew for additional services when school is in session on an as needed basis.

