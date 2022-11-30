LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Pair of Alabama receivers enter the NCAA transfer portal

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) catches the ball for a touchdown against Vanderbilt...
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) catches the ball for a touchdown against Vanderbilt at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 24, 2022. (Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A top receiver for the Alabama Crimson Tide announced on Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Traeshon Holden, a member of the 2020 Crimson Tide recruiting class, announced on Twitter that he will be leaving Alabama.

“To the Alabama Family, I would like  to thank coach Saban and the entire Alabama coaching staff for everything that you have done for me while I was a student-athlete here,” Holden said. “Having said that, I would to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal effective immediately.”

Holden has played in 10 games this season, recording 25 catches for 331 yards and six touchdowns, tying him for second most receiving scores on the team.

The former four-star recruit from California didn’t play in 2020, but recorded 21 catches for 239 yards in 2021.

Joining Holden will be  Christian Leary, a former four-start recruit out of Florida. Leary has only caught three passes during his two years with the Crimson Tide.

The announcements come following a regular season in which Alabama lost to LSU and Tennessee. Sixth-ranked ‘Bama will not be playing in this year’s SEC Championship Game and, instead, will have to wait to find out their postseason fate.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-Tiger player on Cadillac and Freeze
Auburn football player responds to Freeze hiring
Severe outlook.
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday
Mercedes Marathon Start Line
Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event
Birmingham PD: Search on after someone escapes police custody
Birmingham PD: Search on after man escapes police custody
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer was introduced as the next head coach for the UAB Blazers...
UAB names new head football coach
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Hugh Freeze named Auburn head football coach
Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) and running back Jase McClellan (2) celebrate a touchdown...
AP Poll: Alabama climbs to No. 6 after beating Auburn