Overnight storms leave damage across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Overnight intense storms with damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning moved across Alabama, leaving damage in its path.

In Eutaw, parts of the Sagewood Apartments are left without a roof around the property. No injuries are reported, but upwards of 50 people are now displaced.

In East Alabama, damaging winds tore off parts of the Moody Police Department’s roof.

In Sumiton, the roof at a storage unit facility experienced damage.

The National Weather Service has sent two teams of meteorologist to survey damage. Two tornadoes have been confirmed, including an EF-1 in Eutaw.

