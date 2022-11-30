LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

NWS preliminary survey reports 29 tornadoes in AL, EF-1 in Eutaw

Tornado damage at Sagewood Apts. in Eutaw
Tornado damage at Sagewood Apts. in Eutaw(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service has issued preliminary findings that include 29 tornado, 40 severe wind, & 33 severe hail reports following an overnight storm that swept through the state last night and this morning.

NWS survey findings also indicate that an EF-1 tornado hit the Sagewood Apartments in Eutaw.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-Tiger player on Cadillac and Freeze
Auburn football player responds to Freeze hiring
Severe outlook.
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday
2023 will be final year for Mercedes Marathon
Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event
Birmingham PD: Search on after someone escapes police custody
Birmingham PD: Search on after man escapes police custody
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Storm damage in Eutaw and Sumiton
Storm damage in Eutaw and Sumiton
Eutaw Police Chief talks about storm damage in city
Eutaw Police Chief talks about damage in city
ATM stolen in Birmingham
72-year-old woman killed in Ensley house fire, 2 other seniors injured
72-year-old woman killed in Ensley house fire, 2 other seniors injured