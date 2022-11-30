NWS preliminary survey reports 29 tornadoes in AL, EF-1 in Eutaw
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service has issued preliminary findings that include 29 tornado, 40 severe wind, & 33 severe hail reports following an overnight storm that swept through the state last night and this morning.
NWS survey findings also indicate that an EF-1 tornado hit the Sagewood Apartments in Eutaw.
