NWS preliminary survey reports 29 tornadoes in AL, EF-1 in Eutaw

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service has issued preliminary findings that include 29 tornado, 40 severe wind, & 33 severe hail reports following an overnight storm that swept through the state last night and this morning.

Preliminary storm reports for Tuesday, November 29th overlaid w/ the 1630z Day 1 Convective Outlook. So far, 29 tornado, 40 severe wind, & 33 severe hail reports have been received. Local NWS offices will conduct damage surveys over the coming days to determine tornado intensity. pic.twitter.com/0bQ5Gz4QpK — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) November 30, 2022

NWS survey findings also indicate that an EF-1 tornado hit the Sagewood Apartments in Eutaw.

🌪️Preliminary storm survey findings from Eutaw in Greene County: An EF-1 tornado with winds of 110mph caused the damage at the Sagewood Apartment Complex. The survey is still ongoing. #alwx https://t.co/qi5vW3eN60 — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) November 30, 2022

