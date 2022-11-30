Lawsuit ends: Cullman County can impose bail again

CULLMAN CO, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office can now impose bail against people arrested in the county.

The No Bail injunction against the county was lifted Wednesday morning following a five-year court battle.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said the county was sued in 2017 by two attorneys who said the bail system was unconstitutional.

Gentry said that meant if you committed a crime you could go to jail, sign a bond and leave.

Today, the 11th circuit lifted that no-bail injunction.

