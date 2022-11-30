Jefferson Co. EMA advises having multiple severe weather alerts for overnight storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Tuesday night’s weather expected to last into early morning hours, the Jefferson County EMA urges you to make sure you have a severe weather plan in place.

Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker said the first step is having multiple ways to get alerts and making sure they are loud enough. You are not going to hear any outdoor sirens, because he said they aren’t meant to be heard indoors. Coker said even your phone alerts can be silenced at night, depending on your settings.

“It’s night and you’ve been awakened by a warning, this is when you need to have your plan already in place,” Coker said. “Where do you go, where do you shelter your family, what’s the best part of your house? It’s a rapid onset of any storm, a tornado warning. You don’t have time to get in your car and go somewhere.”

Coker said back in January of 2021, a deadly tornado ripped through Fultondale, leaving residents only eight seconds from when alerts when off to when the tornado touched down. Coker said planning ahead can save your life.

