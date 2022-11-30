Hoover nonprofit working to include Jewish community in holiday celebrations

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Some neighbors in Hoover say they want more representation in the city’s holiday celebrations, including a menorah.

According to the nonprofit Hoover Ahead, over the last 10 years diversity has grown in the city and with that comes rich heritage.

Hoover Ahead recently sent a letter encouraging the mayor and city council to consider including a menorah lighting in Hoover’s holiday celebrations.

Kim Boettner, an ambassador for Hoover Ahead said the Jewish community is an integral part of the Hoover community.

“There is no fair reason that I can understand that would allow us to celebrate Christian faiths in the public square but deny our Jewish brothers and sisters the opportunity to do the same,” Boettner said.

Hoover Ahead’s goal is to make sure every citizen in Hoover feels safe, respected and seen.

“That makes us more familiar with our neighbors, it builds trust, respect and it does not diminish any religion,” Boettner said.

Hoover Ahead sent the letter on Nov. 15 and have not received a response as of the writing of this story.

I reached out to the City of Hoover for a response, they sent a statement of the following:

“Hoover is a wonderfully diverse community, and we are all excited that the holiday season is here. Out of respect for our diverse community and the different people groups represented, we want to celebrate the holidays in the most inclusive way possible. The City’s decorations and tree lighting ceremony do not promote any belief system over another and adhere to the Constitutional and other legal requirements regarding separation of church and state. We encourage everyone to celebrate the holidays with family, friends, and neighbors in accordance with their personal beliefs and traditions.”

Kim said one of the things she loves about Hoover is that faith and family are celebrated, and she hopes the mayor and council will consider including this request in future holiday celebrations.

