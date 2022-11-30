Hale County schools delay start Wednesday due to storm damage, debris
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:46 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - All Hale County schools will delay opening by 2 hours Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022 after storms caused damage in parts of the county Tuesday night.
The school system announced the delay after storms hit parts of the county Tuesday night causing some damage.
