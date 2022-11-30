Hale County schools delay start Wednesday due to storm damage, debris

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - All Hale County schools will delay opening by 2 hours Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022 after storms caused damage in parts of the county Tuesday night.

The school system announced the delay after storms hit parts of the county Tuesday night causing some damage.

Due to damage and road debris from tonight’s storms, all Hale County Schools and offices will have a 2 hr delayed opening on Wednesday, November 30th. Posted by Hale County Board of Education on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

