Hale County schools delay start Wednesday due to storm damage, debris

(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:46 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - All Hale County schools will delay opening by 2 hours Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022 after storms caused damage in parts of the county Tuesday night.

The school system announced the delay after storms hit parts of the county Tuesday night causing some damage.

Due to damage and road debris from tonight’s storms, all Hale County Schools and offices will have a 2 hr delayed opening on Wednesday, November 30th.

Posted by Hale County Board of Education on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Storm damage in Eutaw, Ala. Tuesday night, November 30, 2022.
Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama
