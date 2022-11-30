First Alert for breezy conditions, sunshine, and dropping temperatures Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The good news is that the First Alert Weather Day declared for yesterday and early this morning has come to an end. We saw an intense line of storms sweep through Central Alabama between 1-4 AM producing heavy rainfall, damaging winds, intense lightning, and even a few tornado warnings. The tornado watch that was issued until 6 AM for parts of Central Alabama has been canceled and all of the active weather is now to our south. We received a lot of beneficial rainfall over the past 24 hours. Many areas from Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Jefferson, Blount, and St. Clair counties have received up to 3-5 inches of rain. Rainfall totals are lower south of I-20 with many areas receiving 1-3″ of rain. The morning commute will remain dry, but the roads will likely remain slick with leaves and debris all over the place thanks to the stormy weather last night. Just be careful as hydroplaning could be a concern. The cold front will move into our area later today giving us a surge of dry air and cooler temperatures. We should see sunshine return during the morning hours. It is going to be a sunny, breezy, and chilly afternoon. Our high temperature for today has already occurred shortly before midnight. Temperatures will likely drop into the 50s by the late morning hours. Some areas north of I-20 could drop into the upper 40s around 2-4 PM. Winds will be breezy at times from the northwest at 10-20 mph with isolated gusts near 25 mph. Wind should taper down tonight as the sun sets. You will need a warm jacket if you spend time outdoors this evening. We should see a clear sky with temperatures cooling into the lower 40s and upper 30s by 7 PM.

Freezing Temperatures Tonight: We want to give you a first alert for freezing temperatures Thursday morning! We will likely start the day with a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Northerly winds at 5 mph could make it feel a few degrees cooler so bundle up! We will likely see increasing upper-level clouds tomorrow afternoon as another weather system develops to our west. We’ll stay dry tomorrow with highs in the mid 50s with a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Isolated Showers Possible Friday: Winds will likely change direction from the northeast to the southeast Friday. The southerly component to the wind will help to warm us up and increase the humidity levels a bit. We will likely start Friday morning off chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. I think we will end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy Friday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. We continue to introduce a 20% chance for light showers for parts of northwest Alabama Friday afternoon and evening. Most of us will stay dry, but rain chances will likely increase Friday night into Saturday as another disturbance impacts our area.

Weekend Forecast: The next big thing is the chance to see scattered showers over the weekend. Saturday will likely start out in the low to mid 50s with cloudy conditions with a chance for a few showers. We are now introducing a 50% chance for scattered showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm Saturday. No severe weather is expected, but it could be rainy at times. Highs on Saturday are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 60s. Rain is forecast to taper off Saturday night with another chance for showers returning Sunday afternoon. The latest models are now showing cooler conditions for Sunday with morning temperatures in the lower 40s and highs in the mid 50s. Rain chance Sunday at 40%. The weekend won’t be a washout, but I would recommend grabbing an umbrella before you step outside on Saturday and Sunday.

Looking Ahead: The forecast for early next week is a big question mark as our long-range weather models show differences on the placement of a cold front. One model shows a warm front to our north giving us warmer temperatures on Monday while another one shows the front to our south keeping us cool. We will lean towards the warmer solution and keep our highs in the 60s and lower 70s for next Monday and Tuesday. We will hold on to a rain chance for both days thanks to the interaction of a stalled front. Just note that the forecast will easily change over the next couple of days. We should have a better idea on the weather setup for early next week by Friday and Saturday.

Tropical Update: Today is the last day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season! We saw 14 named storms, eight hurricanes, and two major hurricanes. I would say this season ended up close to average. The weird thing about this season was that August was extremely quiet. August is normally one of our most active months of the season. Late October and early November ended up fairly active.

