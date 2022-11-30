LawCall
Customer shot while trying to break up argument at Bessemer convenience store

A man was shot at the Stop and Go in Bessemer on Dartmouth Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
A man was shot at the Stop and Go in Bessemer on Dartmouth Avenue Wednesday afternoon.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in critical, but stable condition after he was shot Wednesday afternoon at a convenience store in Bessemer.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Stop and Go on Dartmouth Avenue.

Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department says the victim was shot when he tried to break up an argument between two customers.

He was taken to UAB Hospital.

