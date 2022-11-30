Customer shot while trying to break up argument at Bessemer convenience store

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in critical, but stable condition after he was shot Wednesday afternoon at a convenience store in Bessemer.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Stop and Go on Dartmouth Avenue.

Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department says the victim was shot when he tried to break up an argument between two customers.

He was taken to UAB Hospital.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.