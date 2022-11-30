LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Bystander uses pepper spray to help police officer arrest alleged Walmart shoplifter

Police responded to a call about a possible shoplifter at a Walmart in Buckeye, just west of...
Police responded to a call about a possible shoplifter at a Walmart in Buckeye, just west of Phoenix, on Tuesday afternoon.(Buckeye Police Department)
By Dani Birzer and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – A bystander is being credited for his quick action in helping a police officer arrest an alleged shoplifter at a Walmart in Arizona.

Police responded to a call about a possible shoplifter at a Walmart in Buckeye, just west of Phoenix, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, when the responding officer attempted to arrest the suspect, the suspect tried to flee. A nearby shopper who witnessed the struggle intervened and used pepper spray on the suspect, who was then subdued enough for the officer to arrest.

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody and treated for exposure to pepper spray.

The police officer involved was treated at a hospital for a minor injury to his arm, Buckeye police said in a Facebook post.

Further details were not given.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-Tiger player on Cadillac and Freeze
Auburn football player responds to Freeze hiring
Severe outlook.
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday
2023 will be final year for Mercedes Marathon
Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event
Birmingham PD: Search on after someone escapes police custody
Birmingham PD: Search on after man escapes police custody
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Storm damage in Eutaw and Sumiton
Storm damage in Eutaw and Sumiton
Eutaw Police Chief talks about storm damage in city
Eutaw Police Chief talks about damage in city
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calls the House leadership election the "end of a...
Schumer calls House leadership election 'end of a magnificent era'
La Jolla Country Day high school point guard Jada Williams, center, drives to the basket during...
Changes let high school athletes bank big endorsement bucks
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native American...
Biden makes remarks, discussing new commitments at Tribal Nations Summit