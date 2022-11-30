Birmingham PD: Search on after man escapes police custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department confirms they are searching for a man who escaped their custody near the Jefferson County Jail Tuesday evening.

Police confirm 27-year-old Ronald Harris was being taken into the Jefferson County Jail when he escaped. Police say he may have escaped into a parking deck near the BJCC.

At the time of his escape, police say Harris was wearing a blue jean jacket with writing on the back, brown jeans and he was handcuffed.

Police say he was wanted on a non-violent felony warrant and they do not believe there is any reason for the public to be alarmed.

If you see Harris or know of his whereabouts, you can call police at 205-254-1765 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

