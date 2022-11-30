LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham PD: Search on after man escapes police custody

Birmingham PD: Search on after someone escapes police custody
Birmingham PD: Search on after someone escapes police custody(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department confirms they are searching for a man who escaped their custody near the Jefferson County Jail Tuesday evening.

Police confirm 27-year-old Ronald Harris was being taken into the Jefferson County Jail when he escaped. Police say he may have escaped into a parking deck near the BJCC.

At the time of his escape, police say Harris was wearing a blue jean jacket with writing on the back, brown jeans and he was handcuffed.

Police say he was wanted on a non-violent felony warrant and they do not believe there is any reason for the public to be alarmed.

If you see Harris or know of his whereabouts, you can call police at 205-254-1765 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-Tiger player on Cadillac and Freeze
Auburn football player responds to Freeze hiring
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Carmesia Flannigan
Woman convicted of reckless manslaughter after 2021 street racing crash sentenced to 17 years
2023 will be final year for Mercedes Marathon
Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event
Severe outlook.
First Alert Weather Day: Threat of severe storms, isolated tornadoes Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning

Latest News

Jefferson County EMA preparing for storms
Jefferson Co. EMA advises having multiple severe weather alerts for overnight storms
Group wants Hoover to include Menorah lighting
Hoover nonprofit working to include Jewish community in holiday celebrations
Source: WBRC video
Pelham City Schools clean before students return from Thanksgiving break
Over the counter Naloxone
Life saving Naloxone could soon be sold over the counter