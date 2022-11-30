Birmingham man arrested in shooting death of brother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Zevin Lenard Patterson.

Zevin Patterson was shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 19 in the 200 Block of 59th Street South.

Devin Renard Patterson Jr. turned himself in at the Jefferson County Jail on Monday, Nov. 28.

Patterson is being charged with Murder.

He is currently in custody of the Jefferson County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

ORIGINAL STORY: One person was left dead from a gunshot wound Saturday night in Birmingham.

Zevin Lenard Patterson, 27, was pronounced dead on the scene after authorities responded to a call at the Don L. West Manor Apartments on 59th Street South at approximately 9:56 p.m.

Police say that preliminary investigation suggests there was an altercation between family members prior to the shooting, but no one is currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-777.

