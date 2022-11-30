LawCall
BFRS: Crews working to extinguish house fire in Ensley

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ENSLEY, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service says crews responded to a house fire in the 1800 block of 19th Street in Ensley.

Officials say flames were showing when crews arrived on scene. They are actively working to extinguish the fire.

Please check back for updates to this developing story.


