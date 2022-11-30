LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham

ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham
ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after another ATM was stolen in Birmingham. It happened at the PNC Bank in the West Gate Shopping Center between 4:15 and 4:30 a.m.

The ATM appeared to have been pulled from it’s foundation and out of the door.

According to police, information on the suspect’s vehicle was given out over the radio and the suspect was spotted near the area. The suspect fled the scene and officers were able to recover the ATM.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-Tiger player on Cadillac and Freeze
Auburn football player responds to Freeze hiring
Severe outlook.
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday
2023 will be final year for Mercedes Marathon
Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Birmingham PD: Search on after someone escapes police custody
Birmingham PD: Search on after man escapes police custody

Latest News

Storm damage in Eutaw and Sumiton
Storm damage in Eutaw and Sumiton
Eutaw Police Chief talks about storm damage in city
Eutaw Police Chief talks about damage in city
3 people evacuated from house fire in Ensley
72-year-old woman killed in Ensley house fire, 2 other seniors injured
According to Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton, two people are dead and...
2 dead, multiple injured in Montgomery following overnight storms