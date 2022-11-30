LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Anniston opening public warming station Wednesday night

Warming station to open in Anniston
Warming station to open in Anniston(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Anniston has announced that they will have a warming station open on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Due to freezing temperatures forecasted for Wednesday evening, the warming station will open at 5 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The public warming station is located at The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble St.

The City of Anniston says the warming station was made possible by the City of Anniston’s Community Task Force on Homelessness, led by United Way of East Central Alabama, in partnership with the Anniston First United Methodist Church, Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County and His Hands and Feet Ministries.

If you are interested in donating items, meals, and/or assisting in meal preparations for the warming station, please contact Diane Smith’s His Hands and Feet Ministries at (704) 904-8774.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Ex-Tiger player on Cadillac and Freeze
Auburn football player responds to Freeze hiring
Carmesia Flannigan
Woman convicted of reckless manslaughter after 2021 street racing crash sentenced to 17 years
In newly filed court documents, attorneys for Kenneth Smith say despite a stay Smith was...
Attorneys for AL death row inmate claim he wasn’t told about stay of execution while strapped to gurney
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Hugh Freeze named Auburn head football coach

Latest News

Over the counter Naloxone
Life saving Naloxone could soon be sold over the counter
Preparing for severe weather
Preparing for severe weather
Over the counter Naloxone
Over the counter Naloxone
Group wants Hoover to include Menorah lighting
Group wants Hoover to include Menorah lighting