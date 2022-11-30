Anniston opening public warming station Wednesday night

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Anniston has announced that they will have a warming station open on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Due to freezing temperatures forecasted for Wednesday evening, the warming station will open at 5 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The public warming station is located at The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble St.

The City of Anniston says the warming station was made possible by the City of Anniston’s Community Task Force on Homelessness, led by United Way of East Central Alabama, in partnership with the Anniston First United Methodist Church, Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County and His Hands and Feet Ministries.

If you are interested in donating items, meals, and/or assisting in meal preparations for the warming station, please contact Diane Smith’s His Hands and Feet Ministries at (704) 904-8774.

