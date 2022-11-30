Alabama man in custody following drug-related death at Florida party

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WBRC) - An Alabama man has been arrested following the death of a 26-year-old at a drug-fueled bachelor party.

John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, turned himself into to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after a grand jury indicted him on felony charges of distributing a controlled substance causing death.

On May 14, sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical assist call on Sand Dunes Road in Santa Rosa Beach where they found a man unconsious. While performing CPR on him, three more men collapsed. All of the men were transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital in Miramar Beach.

Thomas Gleason, 26, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, died days later. The underlying cause of Gleason’s death was revealed to be a lethal dose of fentanyl which was found in cocaine provided by Nabors.

“Our Criminal Investigations Bureau was able to prove the specific fentanyl dose that killed Gleason was provided by Nabors moments before his overdose,” said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “This case is tragic and certainly one we want to bring to a successful prosecution for Thomas’ family.”

The results of the evidence were presented to a grand jury on November 15.

An investigation concluded that the men had come to Walton County for a bachelor party from Alabama, Georgia and Connecticut.

