3 people evacuated from house fire in Ensley

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are in critical conditional and one is in stable condition after a house fire in Ensley Tuesday night, according to the Birmingham Fire Department.

The fire broke out in a home on Ave H.

Birmingham Fire responded to the scene around 3 a.m.

Three seniors were inside the home at the time of the fire. They were rescued and transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

