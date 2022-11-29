LawCall
Water line break leaves Gardendale residents without water

Water main break
Water main break(City of Marshall)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in the Gardendale community reported that they have been without water for hours on Tuesday.

According to Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland, two 16-inch lines broke on the north end of Gardendale.

One of the lines was repaired and the other line is in the process of being repaired.

When the water is restored, residents may experience cloudy water at first, but should clear quickly.

Snow Rogers Elementary school was closed for the day due to the issue.

