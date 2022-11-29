Water line break leaves Gardendale residents without water

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in the Gardendale community reported that they have been without water for hours on Tuesday.

According to Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland, two 16-inch lines broke on the north end of Gardendale.

One of the lines was repaired and the other line is in the process of being repaired.

When the water is restored, residents may experience cloudy water at first, but should clear quickly.

Snow Rogers Elementary school was closed for the day due to the issue.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.