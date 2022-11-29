Tuscaloosa County Christmas Tree assembled at courthouse

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Tuscaloosa. Crews with Tuscaloosa County Maintenance and Facilities spent Monday morning finishing a project that should get people in the holiday spirit.

The Christmas tree in front of the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse is the centerpiece of the upcoming West Alabama Christmas Parade. The artificial tree comes in five parts and stands more than 30 feet tall.

The county switched from live trees to an artificial one in 2019 because it’s cheaper, easier to move it and put up. It’ll be one of the main attractions when the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority host the 46th annual West Alabama Christmas Parade on Monday December 5th.

Organizers say it will be decorated with more than a thousand lights and or ornaments when they’re finished.

“We plan for this pretty much all year. We’re already looking towards next year and we’re going to change the theme every year. Every year it’s going to be something different. This year primarily its going to be a red and silver Christmas tree. But we are going to add some festive type decorations to it,” explained Ryan Sabbagh, the Director for Maintenance and Facilities for Tuscaloosa County.

The West Alabama Christmas Parade happens next Monday. There’s a tree lighting ceremony at 5:15pm. Then the parade starts at 6:30pm on Greensboro Avenue.

