Schools in West Alabama closing early Tuesday due to severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in West Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Shelton State Community College will close at 4 p.m. This closure includes both campuses. All activities scheduled after this time are canceled.

This story will be updated as new school closings are announced.

