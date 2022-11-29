Parents still struggling to find right baby formula months after nationwide shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may still have trouble finding the right baby formula, months after the issues that kept shelves bare.

Experts tell WBRC that while the shortage has gotten better, it is still impacting parents all across the state and country.

Bundles of Hope Executive Director Lindsay Gray said that your ability to get the formula your baby needs can depend on where you live. She said several moms have reached out to Bundles of Hope asking for formula help, but that number has been going down over the last few months.

She said there are few things you can do to help ease the burden on families that are searching for their formula brands.

“They are recommending going to the smaller stores,” Gray said. “Bigger box stores are having a hard time keeping them on shelves. You know we need to look out for one another, if your baby can use an off brand or different brand, maybe try using it for another family.”

Bundles of Hope is hosting a diaper bank later this week in an effort to battle the shortages. Click here to learn more.

