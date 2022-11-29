LawCall
No class at Snow Rogers Elementary Tuesday due to water main break

(Credit: Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All classes have been cancelled at Snow Rogers Elementary School Tuesday due to a water main break in the area according to the Jefferson County School officials.

There is no running water in the building and repair time is estimated at 5 to 6 hours.

Classes are expected to resume Wednesday.

