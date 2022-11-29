Moody Fire: Underground brush fire closes road, threatens home

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Moody Fire officials say a brush fire was burning in the 1300 block of Annie Lee Road.

Officials say Black Jack Road is closed at Annie Lee Road and Carrington Estates Trussville.

The fire is complex and burning underground as well as on top of the ground because it’s in an environmental landfill.

Officials say containment is the best option because the fire is unable to be extinguished.

They are actively trying to protect one home.

This is a very uncommon fire, according to Moody Fire Department, and started around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.

Firefighters were actively containing the brush fire, with help from the forestry division. The City of Leeds is assisting Moody Fire, and Pell City is ready to assist when needed, as well as Odenville Fire.

