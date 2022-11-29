LawCall
How to aviod getting scammed on Giving Tuesday

(WMC)
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Giving Tuesday is tomorrow, and the annual event has helped raise millions of dollars for charities.

Giving Tuesday is a day designed to do good, but scammers see it as an opportunity to do the complete opposite.

The Better Business Bureau says when you are searching for an organization to give money to you need to make sure they are legitimate.

A good reputable and responsible organization will value your donation tomorrow as much as they would today. Don’t fall for the on-the-spot donation requests.

It’s also important to do your research before giving any money away.

Alex Derencz, Communications Manager for BBB said make sure to review their website carefully.

“It should have things on that website like their mission, their goals, where the funds are going, any program that they are a part of,” Derencz said.

Give.org can help with the research process. you can see if a charity hits the 20 standards of BBB charity accountability

