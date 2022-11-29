Hoover residents concerned about sewage smell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are new complaints of a sewage odor in certain areas of Hoover.

Three years ago, Jefferson County spent $43 million at the Cahaba plant and at the Chapel Road plant to prevent foul odor.

I spoke with County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens who said they rectified the issue years ago using filters.

Stephens said they believe the issue to be fixed. However, complaints are coming from Data Drive and Highway 31 and Highway 150 in the Shades Crest area.

“Without knowing a particular address, we don’t receive complaints from that area because it’s high and there’s not much area for the sewage to remain stagnate in the pipes,” Stephen said. “They are either being pumped up or their gravity flow is going down.”

Stephens said this normally occurs in the fall when the sewer lines were stagnated and there was nothing that would allow them to flow like they should.

“Either the City of Hoover, their department or ours, we work together and if there is a problem within the city limits of Hoover, we will work together to make sure it is rectified and in a timely manner,” Stephens said.

Stephens said they continue to encourage residents to report any and all issues.

I also reached out to the City of Hoover and received a statement that says the following:

“The facilities in question are in the City of Hoover. However, they are not facilities that are maintained by the city, they are maintained by Jefferson County Environmental Services.”

To report an issue, visit the Jefferson County website, head over to environmental services and click on report a problem.

