Fleet of e-bikes and e-scooters launching in Birmingham

Birmingham e-bikes and e-scooters
Birmingham e-bikes and e-scooters(Lime)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Getting around town in Birmingham just got a whole lot faster.

Lime, the world’s leading provider of shared electric vehicles, is launching a multimodal fleet of e-bikes and e-scooters in Birmingham this week.

Birmingham e-bikes and e-scooters
Birmingham e-bikes and e-scooters(Lime)

The company has been working with city officials in Birmingham to bring safe, affordable, sustainable transportation options to serve residents and visitors.

Lime is proud of the work we’ve done with the City of Birmingham and the City Council to get to this point, and we are thrilled that folks here will get to try our safe and affordable shared electric vehicles out this week, said Robert Gardner, Director of Government Relations at Lime. “We are so excited to be bringing fleets of e-bikes and e-scooters here to Birmingham and we think residents and visitors will absolutely love them. We know a big part of this program’s success will be based on ensuring people ride safely and park responsibly, so we’ll be communicating with and educating riders on an ongoing basis and working with the city to ensure a smooth rollout. We look forward to seeing people in Birmingham getting around safely and sustainably on our e-scooters and e-bikes.”

Lime will be launching its popular Okai e-scooters and its new Gen4 e-bike.

Birmingham e-bikes and e-scooters
Birmingham e-bikes and e-scooters(Lime)

Upgrades to the Gen4 e-bike include:

  • Increased motor power to help riders easily climb hills
  • Phone holder, allowing riders to easily navigate and follow directions without having to stop
  • A new handlebar display mirroring the one on Lime’s scooters for a standardized display across vehicle types
  • Automatic two-speed transmission that eliminates the prior generation’s gears for easier acceleration and smoother ride
  • A modular design, extending the usable life to five years

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

