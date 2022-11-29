First Alert for heavy rainfall and the potential for severe storms Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. The good news is that we are starting the day quietly with no weather issues. The bad news is that this evening and tonight is shaping up to be stormy with the potential to see strong and severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a significant threat for severe weather mainly to our west in parts of Mississippi where a moderate risk- threat level four out of five- has been issued. An enhanced risk -threat level three out of five - has been issued for far west Alabama. The standard slight risk - threat level two out of five- has been issued for most of west Alabama, along I-65, and into parts of Blount, St. Clair, and Shelby counties. Far East Alabama is under a marginal threat- threat level one out of five- for a low chance to see strong storms. We are looking at the chance to see isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, and perhaps some large hail. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. The system to our west is just developing, and we are expecting numerous showers and storms to fire up along the cold front late this afternoon and into the evening hours across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The stormy weather will likely impact parts of west Alabama around 4 PM and spread eastward over time. I think we’ll end up very stormy and wet after 9 PM and going into the overnight hours. We encourage everyone to have multiple ways to receive critical weather information this evening and tonight. I would plan for increasing clouds this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. Winds will be sustained from the southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. By tonight, winds will likely increase from the south-southwest at 10-20 mph with isolated wind gusts up to 30 mph.

heavy rainfall and the potential for severe storms Tuesday night (wbrc)

Severe Potential Tonight: The greatest window for severe weather across Central Alabama will likely occur between 10 PM - 5 AM for areas along and south of I-20/59. Areas we will need to closely watch include Greene, Pickens, Sumter, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Shelby, Jefferson, Chilton, Coosa, Talladega, and Clay counties. Areas farther north and east will likely have a lower severe threat due to rainy conditions and the lack of unstable air in the area. We can’t rule out a rogue severe storm in far west Alabama between 4 PM - 8 PM, but the threat appears low due to the lack of unstable air. I would be on alert after 4 PM for Marion, Lamar, Pickens, and Sumter counties. Main severe threat will be damaging winds and maybe an isolated tornado. If a tornado warning is issued, we will be on television until the warning expires. You can watch us on WBRC Fox 6, social media, and through the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings tonight. I encourage everyone to put in new batteries and turn on their NOAA Weather Radio before going to bed. It will wake you up and alert you if any warnings are issued in your area.

Timing: I think we will stay mostly dry before 3 PM. A few storms will be possible along the Mississippi/Alabama border between 2 PM - 4 PM. Rain and storms will likely increase in coverage across west Alabama between 4-7 PM. I think it’ll end up very wet with an axis of rain setting up along and north of I-20 between 7 PM - 2 AM. If we stay wet, it’ll lower our severe threat with most of the severe weather shifting farther south in some of our southwestern counties and into south-central Alabama. I would encourage everyone to avoid driving late this evening and tonight as conditions will deteriorate quickly. Visibility will be very low, and it’ll be dangerous to travel due to heavy rainfall and the threat for strong storms. Greatest window to see a few severe storms will likely occur late tonight between 10 PM- 5 AM as some unstable air moves in ahead of the cold front. I think most of the wet weather will quickly move out of here by 6-7 AM Wednesday. Rainfall totals could add up around 1″-3″ with higher totals expected north of I-20. The severe threat is significantly lower for parts of Etowah, Cherokee, Calhoun, and St. Clair counties, but it is not zero.

Temperatures Dropping Wednesday: Our high temperatures Wednesday will likely occur shortly after midnight with most of us in the mid 60s. Once the cold front pushes through Central Alabama tomorrow morning, temperatures are likely to drop during the day. I encourage everyone to dress warmly and grab a warm jacket tomorrow. We should see temperatures cool into the 50s by late Wednesday morning with some spots dropping into the 40s Wednesday afternoon. It will be a breezy day with northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Winds should lower Wednesday evening setting us up for a cold Wednesday night. The good news is that we should see plenty of sunshine Wednesday afternoon.

Freezing Temperatures Thursday Morning: Thursday morning will likely be our coldest morning of the next seven days. We will likely see a mostly clear sky with morning temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Thursday will end up dry with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the mid 50s.

Increasing Rain Chances This Weekend: We will likely start Friday out with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower 40s. Cloud cover is forecast to increase Friday afternoon giving us a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Highs Friday afternoon are forecast to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Models are hinting some moisture could develop along and north of I-20/59, so we’ll introduce a 20% chance for a few showers. Rain chances will likely increase to 40% Saturday and Sunday as another cold front stalls across the Southeast. Temperatures this weekend will trend warmer and above average with highs in the upper 60s. The best chance to see rain will likely occur along and north of I-20. It won’t be a washout this weekend, but I would likely grab the umbrella if you are planning to go shopping Saturday or Sunday.

Looking Ahead: Early next week will likely start out mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the 50s. We will hold on to a 20% chance for a few showers next Monday and Tuesday thanks to southerly flow and higher humidity levels. A cold front is forecast to impact Central Alabama next Tuesday into Wednesday giving us another round of showers and a few storms. Temperatures will likely trend cooler by the second half of next week.

