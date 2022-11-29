Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama paid more than $72,000 in reward money this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is working to bring in more tips to help lower crime rates across the area. Crime Stoppers officials said they have gotten more tip submissions this year compared to last year.

So far in November, Metro Alabama Crime Stoppers has already paid out nine different rewards to people who’ve submitted helpful information. In October, they paid 12 people.

Program Coordinator Ken Atkinson said for 2022 so far, they have had 4,654 tips summitted through phone or email. Atkinson said that is hundreds more than 2021, where they had 4,417 tips submitted for the whole year.

Atkinson said out of all those tips, 139 people actually got paid in 2022. Payment only comes when the information is critical in making an arrest in the case. Atkinson said reward amounts vary, but they’ve paid $72,650 in tip rewards so far this year. Every tip is kept anonymous.

“The number of arrests this year that have resulted from those tips are 143,” Atkinson said. “So, that’s 143 people who have been brought to justice and warrants been signed against them, based on the information we receive from you the citizens contacting Crime Stoppers.”

Atkinson said the case that has gotten the most reported tips this year is still unsolved. It’s for a hit-and-run case out of Pell City. The reward for any information leading to an arrest in Rebekah Poe’s case is now at $25,000.

Click here to submit a tip to any case.

