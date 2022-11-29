LawCall
Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, Jefferson County EMA launching new text system to help solve homicides

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama and Jefferson County EMA are launching a new tool to keep you and your family safer. The organizations are creating a text alert system to increase tips on active investigations.

It’s a part of the Everbridge system that is already in use. The EMA uses it now to keep people informed about severe weather and other dangers, like hazardous spills. But now they hope the system will encourage the community to become more involved in reporting crime tips.

“We have many people in the public who actually want to lend a hand and pass on information,” Jefferson County EMA Executive Director Jim Coker said. “It is very simple, in this case you would text the world ‘unsolved’ to 888777. So text ‘unsolved’ to triple eight, triple seven, so you are basically asking for the information.”

To opt-in, you can text the word “UNSOLVED” to 888777and will begin receiving alerts. Crime Stoppers is using this new text and call system to alert cell phones about unsolved cases in the area near them. This could help increase tips from witnesses.

It’s live now and they starting in the area around the 4500 block of 6th Avenue South in Birmingham. They will also allow you to sign up to get all crime alerts. You can opt-out at any time.

“What makes it really unique is, it is kind of like your weather. You’re not going to get a bulletin on a crime committed in St. Claire county. You’re only going to get bulletin for the area you signed up for,” Metro Alabama Crime Stoppers Executive Director Bob Copus said. “You remain anonymous because we do not want to know who you are. That’s the best way to keep you safe.”

Texting the keyword does not keep contact information stored in the system.

If you have any information on unsolved investigations, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777 and remain anonymous.

